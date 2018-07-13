EU Prize: Italian family wins European Citizen's award for migrants hosting model

In the small town of Camalò, which has a population of about 2,000 and is located near the city of Treviso in the Veneto region of northeastern Italy, Antonio Calò and his wife Nicoletta three years ago decided to host six African migrants and help them start a new life in their country. The migrants in question - Sahiou, Mohammed, Braima, Siaka, Tidja and Saeedare - are all in their twenties, which is about the same age as the Calò family's four children, who live with them. The unique experience turned into a workshop and a hosting model that this year won the European Citizen’s prize.

Euronews journalist Giorgia Orlandi visited the region and spoke to the protagonists. "These six migrants of African origins have all survived the very dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea. The Calò family didn’t just provide them with a place to stay, but also with the skills and the necessary training to be able to be integrated in the society. Today, all of them have a job," she said.

A hosting model that has been dubbed 6 + 6 x 6, which stands for 6 migrants for 5,000 residents and so on, times 6, because the group of professionals who have been hired to follow the group - from a doctor to a psychologist - are able to serve a total of total of six groups of 6 migrants each. At a time when migration policies are dividing EU countries, the idea has been praised for its capacity to strengthen the dialogue between people.

"I could not think that I could live with an Italian family, we won the prize because everyone thought it was going to be impossible - instead we showed that it was going to be possible," Siaka, one of the migrants, told Euronews.

Today Mr and Mrs Calò, both teachers, live in a house that is part of the San Michele Arcangelo church in Treviso. In the first months, their project was financed through both EU and national funds that have been managed by a local NGO.