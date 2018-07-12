Live: Trump in UK, Putin-Trump preview, World Cup final

Good morning Europe. Today we're watching:

Trump in UK: Trump fires a salvo at May's Brexit strategy. The US president goes out of his way to embarrass his host during his trip to Britain, saying the UK probably won't get a trade deal with the US under the prime minister's plan. Earlier he said it appeared Britain was trying to get "at least partially" get back involved with Brussels. Protests are expected to be in full swing today. The US president is to be greeted by the Queen before flying to Scotland.

Trump-Putin preview: Trump is to to head straight to see Vladimir Putin in Helsinki after his UK visit. The Syrian conflict will be high on the agenda as fighting wanes after seven years of war, President Bashar Assad reclaims most of the country with Russian and Iranian help. Deraa retaken by government forces: Syrian government forces are retaking control of the rebel-held part of Deraa, the birthplace of the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

World Cup final: A European side will lift the World Cup for the fourth consecutive edition at the culmination of a tournament where Russia embraced an influx of international supporters and suppressed the malevolent elements in the country. France play Croatia on Sunday amid euphoric expectation in both countries.