Ireland's Dan Martin produced a superb late attack on the Mur de Bretagne to win stage six of the Tour de France.
Ireland's Dan Martin wins Tour stage six
With just a kilometre to go, the 31-year-old sprinted up the final climb to the thrill of the watching crowds.
Greg Van Avermaet came 12th and retains his yellow jersey.
Martin held off a late challenge by Pierre Roger Latour who finished just behind him.
It's Martin's second Tour stage win after his maiden success in the Pyrennes five years ago.
It means for the overall standinsgs, a matter of just six seconds separate the top four.
Team Sky's Geraint Thomas climbed to second after two bonus points during the latest stage.
The Tour moves to stage seven on Friday: a 231-kilometre route from Fougères to Chartres