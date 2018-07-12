BREAKING NEWS

Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont 'can be extradited to Spain'

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can be extradited from Germany to Spain for misuse of public funds, a court has ruled.

He fled to Brussels after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Spain for his role in Catalonia declaring independence from Madrid.

The 55-year-old former president of Catalonia later moved onto Germany, where he was detained by authorities in March.

On Thursday (July 12) a court in Germany ruled he could be extradited to Spain on grounds of misuse of public funds.

Prosecutors say they will soon make a final decision on whether to go ahead with Puigdemont's extradition.

A source close to Puigdemont said he would appeal today's ruling.

It comes after Spain's new prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, signalled a thaw in relations with Catalonia.

Sanchez spoke with new Catalan leader Quim Torra on Monday but ruled out any moves towards independence for the region.

