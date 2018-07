Football players aren't the only people to have hit the pitch at this year's World Cup — many have brought their children on to share the limelight.

Doting dads from England's Kyle Walker, to Croatia's Luka Modric and Belgium's Thibaut Courtois have opted to share their special sporting moments with their children.

From post-penalty hugs to greeting fans, here are some of the best father-child moments from this year's World Cup:

Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 28, 2018 England's Kyle Walker with child after the match

Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 10, 2018 Belgium's Thibaut Courtois holds his child after the match

Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - July 7, 2018 Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with child after winning the penalty shootout

Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 3, 2018 England's Kieran Trippier with a child after the match