The Red Devils have only played in a World Cup final, whilst Les Bleus won the tournament on home soil in 1998, before losing on penalties to Italy in 2006.
World Cup Live: France v Belgium
Both Belgium and France topped their groups. Roberto Martinez's side then beat Japan and Brazil in the knock-out stages. France faced America's opposition, beating Argentina and Uruguay to reach this stage.
The French have had the Belgians number on the three times they have met in major tournaments.
However, the last time the two sides met, the Belgians won 4-3 in a friendly meeting in 2015. Midfielder Blaise Matuidi returns after suspension, whilst full-back Thomas Meunier will miss out due to suspension.
Follow our live updates here: