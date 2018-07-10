Hollywood star George Clooney has been injured in a scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia where he is working on his latest TV series.
George Clooney injured in scooter accident in Italy
George Clooney injured in scooter accident in Italy
The actor and director, 57, was taken to hospital following the incident but was later discharged with a minor knee injury, state news agency Ansa reported.
The collision, involving Clooney's scooter and a car, happened close to his hotel, according to the reports.
The US actor is in Sardinia to film a mini-series based on Joseph Heller's book "Catch 22".