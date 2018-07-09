UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigns, PM's office confirms

The British foreign minister Boris Johnson is leaving his post, the PM's office confirmed on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly accepted his resignation and his replacement "will be announced shortly".

On Sunday, Brexit Secretary David Davis also resigned. Housing minister Dominic Raab was eventually named as his successor.

The walkouts come days after May announced she had secured Cabinet approval for the UK to negotiate a soft Brexit in talks with the European Union.

Davis, who backed leaving in a 2016 referendum, said he quit because the proposal would give "too much away, too easily" to EU negotiators, who he feared would ask for more.

The plan "will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one", his statement continued.

Within hours of the announcement of Brexiteer Johnson's government exit, European Parliament President Donald Tusk waded into the media spectacle, expressing hopes on Twitter that the idea of Brexit could leave with him and Davis: