President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in Monday for a new five-year term with broad powers at the head of Turkey, which he has led since 2003. Some observers have dubbed his new term a "hyperpresidency".
Turkey swears in President Erdogan
Erdogan was comfortably re-elected last month with 52.6 percent of the vote. Under controversial constitutional reforms approved by a referendum last year, parliament has been weakened and the post of prime minister abolished.
Those changes concentrate more power in the hands of the president.
Since a failed coup attempt two years ago he's fired 125,000 workers, the latest 18,000 at the weekend, and jailed 160,000 people including opponents. But he's also overseen a strong economy and he has built up considerable support across the country.