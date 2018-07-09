Theresa May names new Brexit minister

Britain's new Brexit minister is Dominic Raab. The 44-year-old lawyer became an MP in 2010 and was a prominent leave campaigner during the referendum.

He steps into the shoes of David Davis, who resigned late on Sunday claiming that Prime Minister Theresa May had given away "too much too easily" in her approach to Brexit. He said he no longer believed in the government's plan and could not remain in his post.

The plan in question is the one thrashed out over the weekend by Theresa May and her cabinet at the prime minister's country retreat, Chequers. The whole idea of those talks was to present a united front as to what sort of relationship the UK wants with the EU after Brexit. That front now looks anything but united.

The UK is due to leave the European Union on March 29 next year but the two sides have not yet agreed on how trade and customs will work after that date.