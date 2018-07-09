Prime Minister Theresa May defends Brexit plan

Boris criticised the new deal on Friday but signed it anyway.

It comes after the Brexit negotiator David Davis resigned Sunday evening over the strategy as well.

That's two of her senior cabinet members who've quit over her Brexit plan.

Monday in the House of Commons, Theresa May acknowledges the difficulties she's had with them.

"We do not agree about the best way of delivering our shared commitment to honour the result of the referendum"

But May says that her cabinet is preparing for possibility of no deal with the EU and says Britain will no longer be members of the single market but will see a deeper relationship with trade and she says it'll be difficult for the EU.

"What we are proposing is challenging for the EU. It requires them (laughter) to think again to look beyond the positions they've taken so far and agree a new and fair balance of rights and obligations."

Britain's Former housing minister Dominic Raab is appointed as the new Brexit secretary.

He's now got the task of intensifying negotiations over the summer in readiness for Brexit on March 29th 2019.

The white paper will be published on Thursday