Photographer Spencer Tunick undresses Melbourne

Up to 400 people stripped naked and draped themselves in see-through red fabric in a Melbourne city car park on Monday to pose for US photographer Spencer Tunick.

A local business had initially refused the photographer permission to use its rooftop car park in the inner suburb of Prahran. But it relented in the face of a public backlash, with 12,000 people applying to take part.

Tunick is renowned for taking large-scale nude crowd shots around the world.