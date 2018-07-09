Nuts are beyond nutritious — they improve brain function

We've all heard about the amazing benefits nuts have: they are high in protein and fibre, rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, versatile and absolutely delicious.

They can be enjoyed as a whole, chopped, or as my all-time favourite: made into butter and drizzled over fruit and yoghurt — or simply eaten by the spoonful.

But according to science, there is even more to this fantastic gift from nature. A recent study showed that specific nuts affect brainwaves in different ways.

Why brainwaves matter

Brainwaves are the ultimate source of our behaviour and they change according to what we do and feel. When slower brainwaves are dominant, we tend to feel tired, and when they are high, we become alert.

So if nuts have an effect on the brainwaves, and brainwaves determine how we feel, does that mean nuts are associated with different moods and capabilities?

That is exactly what one study from Loma Linda University suggests.

Pistachios, for example, produced the highest gamma wave response, which is known for enhancing cognitive processing, retention and learning.

Gamma waves are thought to be able to link information from all parts of the brain and, hence, foster rapid thinking.

Peanuts — although not considered a nut but a legume — were also part of the study, and they were found to produce the greatest delta wave response.

If you know anything about sleep or relaxation, you know that the deepest level of sleep happens along delta waves, and accordingly, high levels of delta waves are associated with increased immunity and healing.

We have known for years that nuts have all sorts of health benefits, but now there seems to be yet another great reason to have a nut-rich diet, they could play a role on how we feel and perform from the brain down!