World
"People in Europe worry about migration for sure. But their attitudes to it are complex and open to change"
Benjamin Ward
Deputy Europe and Central Asia Director, Human Rights Watch
"If there is peace between Ethiopian and Eritrean people, the horn of Africa region will be a region of peace and development."
"Some shows [were] talking about the “black ambulance” as if it were a real thing not a bogus story"
Doina Popescu Braila
Author attacked by mob
"'He tweets therefore I am,' is now the unspoken, yet defining, theme of this era of government."
Matt Laslo
journalist, adjust professor at Johns Hopkins University
Business
""University graduates face a suffocating siege that has destroyed most of the opportunities.""
Saeed Habeeb
Gaza Sky Geeks, Mercy Corps Gaza
"Nobody needs to worry about me, we need to worry about the country"
Rafael Correa
ex-president of Ecuador
Europe
""It is not possible to make a sound decision or to participate in society without being informed about one's options, opportunities, and rights.""
2016 Annual Report
European Youth Information and Counselling Agency
"It is about joy, about being human, there are people who are happy when they can help"
Mihai Tuhari
Co-founder Rescue 4x4
Global Japan
JEFTA: Why the agreement between Japan and the EU is a big deal
In this episode of Global Japan we take a look at the new Economic Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Japan.
(Aerial views of Brussels © European Union)