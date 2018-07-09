Fifth boy 'rescued' from flooded Thai cave system

A fifth boy has been rescued from a flooded cave system in Thailand, a Royal Thai Navy official has said.

Teams are trying to save seven other boys and their football coach after they became trapped on June 23 following heavy rains.

Four boys were rescued on Sunday.

Foreign divers and members of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit guided the boys to safety through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday.

Bursts of heavy monsoon rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in northern Chiang Rai province on Sunday and storms were expected in coming weeks, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the team.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, went missing with their 25-year-old coach after soccer practice on June 23, setting out on an adventure to explore the cave complex near the border with Myanmar and celebrate a boy's birthday.