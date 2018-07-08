World Champion Peter Sagan came back with a bang on Sunday, taking yellow after winning stage two of the Tour de France from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon.
Sagan in yellow after winning stage two of the Tour de France
Last year the Slovak was thrown out after the fourth stage when he sent Mark Cavendish crashing in a chaotic sprint.
The final sprint was contested by a dozen riders after a massive pile-up split the bunch, with the yellow jersey Colombian Fernando Gavira and Australian Michael Matthews both falling.
German Marcel Kittel, who has 14 tour stage wins under his belt, suffered a puncture just under eight kilometres from the line and could not make it back to the front of the bunch in time.
Sprinters Greipel, Dupont and Kristoff all came in with the same time as Sagan and in the overall classifications it's Sagan six seconds ahead of Gavira and twleve ahead of Kittel.
Monday's stage is a 35 kilometre time trial ending in Cholet, a town whose mayor happens to be the brother in law of the tour's boss Christian Prudhomme.