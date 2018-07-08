Live: Brexit turmoil as Davis quits; Novichok death; and Thai cave rescue

Brexit: British Prime Minister Theresa May's authority was undermined on Sunday evening after the resignation of David Davis, the minister charged with delivering Brexit. Davis quit just days after May had claimed she secured senior ministers' approval for a deal with how the UK was going to leave the Brussels club.

Novichok death: A woman exposed to the same nerve agent that hospitalised Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter has died, it's emerged. Dawn Sturgess passed away on Sunday evening, prompting police to launch a murder probe. They had been trying to work out how she and a 45-year-old man had come into contact with Novichok.

Thailand cave rescue: Four boys have so far completed the hazardous escape, according to rescue officials, and are receiving medical treatment. Efforts to bring the remaining eight boys and their adult coach to the surface will resume on Monday morning.

