Half of Thai soccer team rescued from cave

Half of a Thai schoolboy football team have been rescued from the flooded cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, a local rescue official said on Sunday.

Rescue workers need "about ten hours" to prepare for the next part of the operation, Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the rescue mission told reporters.

Authorities in northern Chiang Rai province began the dangerous mission to bring out the 12 boys and their coach earlier on Sunday.

"I have received information that six have exited the cave," a senior member of the rescue team told Reuters.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, are brought to a "field hospital near the cave" after being brought back to the surface, Tossathep Boonthong, chief of Chiang Rai's health department and part of the rescue team, said

A helicopter flew some of the boys to the nearby city of Chiang Rai where they were taken by ambulance to hospital.

'D-Day'

The twelve boys and their football coach got trapped in the cave by flood waters on June 23. They were only found 10 days later and had since been receiving regular supplies of food, oxygen and medical supplies as well as training needed to get them out.

The operation to extract them out was launched at 10 am local time (0400 CET) on Sunday and involves 13 foreign divers and 5 Thai navy SEALs.

“Today is D-Day,” Narongsak Osottanakorn said before the team went in the cave.

Gong Hui, a Chinese diver involved in the operation that has drawn some 130 Thai and international divers, told Reuters on Saturday before the fresh rains that water levels in the cave had "receded a lot" after sustained pumping had removed millions of liters of water.

To escape, the children must dive through dark, narrow passageways sometimes no more than two-feet (0.6- meter) wide, that have challenged some of the world's leading cave divers.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.