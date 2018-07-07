Croatia take on Russia at the Fisht Olympic Stadium as they compete for a place in the World Cup semi-final.
World Cup live: Russia v Croatia quarter-final
Russia shocked Spain in the last round after drawing 1-1 and then beating them on penalties 4-3. The hosts have surprised everyone at this World Cup and will look to continue that.
Croatia also came through the last round on penalties after drawing with Denmark. They have impressed many and their midfield in particular is very strong.
The winner of this game will face England in the semi-final on Wednesday.