Time is the enemy in Thai cave rescue

The world is praying that rescuers can somehow save the lives of the 12 Thai boys and their football coach trapped in cave complex for two weeks. On Friday the group handed letters to British divers to pass on to their families as well as one from their football coach who apologised for taking them into the caves.

The letters are full of emotion and innocent optimism, telling parents not to worry and asking teachers not to give them too much homework.

But if they're high on hope they are getting lower on oxygen and the rescuers say time is running out to bring them to safety before more rain floods the tunnels further. One diver has already died during the mission.

"Many of the diving teams who are here to help said their ability to reach inside only goes as far as the third chamber and they cannot go beyond that," Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn told reporters. "The world has never seen such a difficult rescue operation. We need knowledge and technology and skills."

Rescue teams have come from all over the world to help, determined to use all their skills to save the boys. If they get out in time, as well as their anxious families, a FIFA invitation to the World Cup is waiting.