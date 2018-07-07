As US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, headed away from talks with North Korean officials there was little sign of what progress had been made in talks about denuclearisation.
N Korea accuses US of 'bad attitude" in nuclear talks
But North Korea claimed the US had been putting unilateral pressure on the country to abandon its nuclear weapons programme in a way that went against the spirit of the summit.
But Mr Pompeo said progress had been made.
"We had many hours of productive conversations," he said.
"These are complicated issues but we made progress on almost all of the central issues. Some places a great deal of progress. Other places, there's still more work to be done."
It is the US secretary of State’s first visit to the country since the meeting with President Trump and Kim Jong-un in Singapore.
It was expected that Pompeo would be trying to find out what moves North Korea had made towards getting rid of its nuclear weapons.
On Sunday, the US secretary of state will meet the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo.