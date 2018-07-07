In Nantes in western France, some 35 cars have been set on fire in a fourth night of protest over the killing of a man shot dead by a police officer.
French protests continue over police shooting
Molotov cocktails were thrown at police who responded with tear gas, but the exchanges were less intense than on previous nights.
The police officer who shot Aboubakar Fofana has been charged with violent conduct leading to unintentional death. He now admits lying in giving evidence.
In a first version of events he said he acted in self defence, but now he says the shooting was an accident.