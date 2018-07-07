Fernando Gaviria has taken the opening stage of this year's Tour de France.
Debutant wins Tour de France first stage
But the reigning champion - Sky's Chris Froome - dropped 51 seconds after crashing into a grass roadside verge five kilometers from the finish. Adam Yates, Richie Porte and Nairo Quintana also lost time.
Gaviria, a debutant from Colombia, won a bunch sprint from world champion Peter Sagan. Germany's Marcel Kittel finished third.
Stage Two will take the riders on a 182 kilometre tour of La Vendee, finishing up at la Roche-Sur-Yon.