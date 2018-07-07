Belgians ecstatic over 2-1 victory against Brazil

Belgians went wild on Friday as the Red Devils beat the legendary Brazil 2-1 to reach a World Cup semi-final showdown with France.

"Of course I'm happy absolutely I'm happy," screamed one woman. "It was historic. I’m having palpitations. We did not believe it. I was proud of our Belgians, the diaspora and the people who play the game. It’s very beautiful to see. We are happy to watch it - it is beautiful."

Five-time winners Brazil go home disappointed but for one fan in Brussels at least that didn't stop him getting caught up in the euphoria.

"I support Brazil but I am just as happy for Belgium."

Belgian's partied well into the night across the country knowing that their team are just two matches away from the coveted World Cup trophy.

"Today Belgium, defensively was at the top, the best defence. Vermaelen and Kompany proved themselves ... we will beat France," said one fan unable to contain his joy.

The face-off with neighbours and rivals France is on July 10.