Paris Fashion Week: Women and Couture by Rabih Kayrouz

Oriental lines with French couture - Lebanese fashion designer Rabih Kayrouz presented his Spring 2019 Couture show in Paris on the Fashion Week. To the tunes of a Gipsy orchestra, the renowned designer unveiled “Yalla”, his new colourful collection featuring oriental abayas, babouches and blazers under the applause of a bedazzled audience. Click on the video above to see our exclusive interview with the founder of Maison Rabih Kayrouz. The designer takes us backstage and tells us all about his love for women, clothes and Paris.

Stay tuned for more videos about fashion, culture and travel around Europe on Living it.

Video and text: Inès Bouchareb