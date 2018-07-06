Over 20 people have died and many more are missing after a boat capsized near the holiday island of Phuket in Thailand.
Over 20 people die after Thai tourist boat capsizes
The Phoenix was carrying 105 passengers who were mainly Chinese tourists.
It ran into difficulties during stormy weather on Thursday afternoon. Search and rescue operations resumed on Friday after being suspended overnight.
Forty-eight passengers were picked up by a fishing boat on Thursday.
There are no definitive figures for casualties so far with news agencies reporting the recovery of between 21 and 27 bodies. However, it's believed the death toll will rise.
An investigation is underway to ascertain why the boat sailed despite the severe weather warnings.