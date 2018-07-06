FIFA invites Thai boys trapped in cave to World Cup final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has invited the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a cave in Thailand to join the World Cup final.

His hopes for their rescue were expressed in a letter to the Football Association of Thailand.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families and communities and we hope that they will soon be embracing their loved ones and restoring their strength and confidence. We hope that...our words of support may help bring them a little peace and courage in these difficult moments of uncertainty and concern.

"If, as we all hope, they are reunited with their families in the coming days and their health allows them to travel, FIFA would be delighted to invite them to attend the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow as our guests...which will undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration."

The final is to be held on Sunday, July 15.