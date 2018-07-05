Fresh from an EU summit with a big focus on migration...
Watch: Emmanuel Macron is a hit with Nigeria's youngsters
French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged that plans to open migrant processing centres in North Africa are only viable if the host countries drive the process.
He made the comment to the BBC as he wrapped up a two-nation African charm offensive.
It seems to have been successful, particularly with Nigeria's youngsters.
The French leader, who spent six months as youngster himself interning in the French embassy in Lagos also called on young Nigerians for more involvement in politics.
Our correspondent Anelise Borges who has been travelling with Macron on his Sahel tour has this report.