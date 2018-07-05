Women’s trousers, dresses, and clothing in general lack pockets or have fake ones, and the history, gender role implications, and controversy surrounding this detail can be much more than just a minor irritation.
NBC Left Field: Pockets on women's clothes matter more than you think
NBC Left Field: Pockets on women's clothes matter more than you think
Maybe women think about it every time they dig for something at the bottom of a handbag, or hide a tampon in their bra. Maybe they’ve never thought about it at all. But there’s undoubtedly more online chatter about pockets on women’s trousers and dresses than ever before.
History as shown that purpose of pockets on women’s clothing has differed between utility and appearance, but their placement and number have also indicated the wearer’s status in society.
NBC’s Deborah Basckin explains.