Germany and Austria will talk to Italy about migrant issue

Germany and Austria plan to talk with Italy to shut the migration route across the Mediterranean from Africa into Europe.

At a joint press conference in Vienna, Austria's Chancellor says this will be in the best interest for Germany and Italy.

But Austria and Germany could act against Italy if it did not cooperate.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says, "There will be a meeting of the German, Austri an and Italian interior ministers with the goal of taking measures to shut the Mediterranean route into Europe, to make sure that illegal immigration to Europe on this route is stopped,"

Germany and Austria have agreed on a plan to hold migrants in transit centres to stop them entering Germany from Austria.

Then those who've sought asylum elsewhere in the EU will be sent back to that country.

The Germany's Interior Minister says Austria will not be made responsible for these refugees,

Germany's Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer says, "That is why we are determined to prevent these people from entering the country at the border and to return them directly within 48 hours, to Greece or Italy, and not to Vienna."

Germany is currently holding talks with countries, including Italy and Greece, on deals to take back migrants who first registered there before reaching Germany.

Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says, "We will have to wait and see what agreement will be reached with Greece. It won't be easy negotiations."

Seehofer says if talks with Greece and Italy fail, Germany and Austria would have to think again about measures.