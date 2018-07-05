French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann dies aged 92

French filmmaker and journalist Claude Lanzmann died in Paris at age 92 on Thursday. A spokesperson for his publishing house Gallimard told Variety Lanzmann passed after being "very very weak" for the past several days.

Lanzmann’s most celebrated work is his 10-hour long documentary film Shoah, which took 11 years to make and details the horrors of the Holocaust by personal testimonies of survivors and perpetrators. He used no archival footage in the film. In 1985, a complete transcript of all the interviews was published.