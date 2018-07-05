‘Trump baby’ to fly during US President’s official UK visit

An inflatable orange baby will take flight on July 13 to coincide with Donald Trump’s official visit to the UK.

The six-metre snarling blimp, which dons Trump’s trademark blonde hair, was given the green light to launch by the Greater London Authority.

It will float over Westminster from 9.30am until 11.30am GMT, with strict rules dictating that it must remain tethered to the ground and not elevate above 30m (98ft). But the balloon may still not get off the ground as the Metropolitan Police and national air traffic service have the right to veto its launch on the day.

President Trump’s visit will last for three days, during which he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers, Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, as well as dine at Blenheim Palace.

In London. however, the Republican’s relationship with mayor Sadiq Khan has been strained. The pair have exchanged barbs on social media, with the former slamming Khan’s response to terrorism in the capital, while Khan has previously hit back at Trump’s controversial travel ban.

Explaining their decision approve the launch of the inflatable, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said: “The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.

“His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

The project was founded by a group of protesters describing themselves as anti-fascist art activists, and crowdfunded by supporters who have so far contributed over £18,000.

The activists’ spokesperson, Leo Murray, said Khan’s office at first refused to recognise the “Trump Baby” as a legitimate protest.

“But following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humour,” he added in a statement.

“Trump Baby will fly!”