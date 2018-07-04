World Cup 2018 Round Up

Friday marks the first match of the World Cup quarter finals, which will kick off with a match between France and Uruguay. France are hotly tipped in this year’s competition. Quilliam Mbappe has won praises in his home country for his epic performance against Argentina.

Uraguay have been one of the biggest surprises on the competition. They still don’t know if their star striker Edinson Cavani will play this match.

Brazil are - unquestionably - the favorites this tournament. Nemer has now recovered, and is in good shape compared to previous games. Coutinho is another one to watch after his incredible performance in previous games.

Brazil will go head-to-head with Belgium. The red devils have one of the strongest squads in the World Cup. Lets see if their star power translates to the pitch when they take on one of the most successful teams in the history of football.

After the penalty shoot out with Columbia, England are riding a high. The team have put their trust in Harry Kane. He seems well his on his way to win the World Cup Golden Boot award. So far, he’s scored 6 goals this competition.

The Swedes are in their first quarter final in 24 years. The team are proving that they can still make waves even without their big star Zlatan Ibrahimović

At the beginning of a tournament no one would have guessed Russia would have made it to the quarter finals by beating Spain. On saturday, Russia will square up to one of the toughest squads in the tournament Croatia. The Croatian team are playing beautifully and have delighted football fans especially Luka Modric who has given one of the best performances in this tournament.