UK police declare 'major incident' in Wiltshire

Wiltshire Police have declared a major incident after it was suspected that two people might have been exposed to an "unknown substance" in Amesbury, UK.

Emergency services were called to an address in Muggleton Road, Amesbury on Saturday evening (June 30) after a man and woman, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property.

They are both currently receiving treatment for suspected exposure to an unknown substance at Salisbury District Hospital. Both are in a critical condition.

It was initially believed that the two patients fell ill after using possibly heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs. However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance, which led to these patients becoming ill and police said they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"At this stage, it is not yet clear if a crime has been committed," they added.

A police investigation has been established in addition to the coordination of a full multi-agency response, according to authorities.

A Public Health England (PHE) spokesman said: "The current advice from PHE England, based upon the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public. This will be continually assessed as further information becomes known".

The statement said the public can "expect to see an increased police presence in and around Amesbury and Salisbury".

Salisbury District Hospital was open as usual and advised people to still attend routine appointments unless they are contacted to state otherwise.