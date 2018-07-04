Former Ecuadorean president rejects arrest warrant

Ecuador has issued an arrest warrant against former president Rafael Correa, accusing him of ordering an attempt to abduct a political opponent in 2012.

In an exclusive interview with euronews Correa, who now lives in Belgium, accused his successor Lenin Moreno of seeking to smear his administration for political gain.

"It's not serious. With sorrow, I must say that Ecuador must be considered again as a banana Republic. No serious country will consider such a clearly political, illegal and absurd arrest warrant," he said from Brussels where he now lives.

An Ecuadorean judge ordered that Correa be jailed for involvement in the kidnapping in 2012 of opposition lawmaker Fernando Balda.

He was briefly kidnapped in neighbouring Colombia, where he had fled after being sentenced to two years in prison for slander against Correa.

Balda accused Correa of having orchestrated the kidnapping, which the Colombian police broke up after a few hours.

The state prosecutor's office in June requested that Correa be linked to the proceedings as the "author" of the incident.

Judge Daniella Camacho accepted that request and ordered Correa, who is living in Belgium, where his wife is from, to present himself in Ecuadorean courts every two weeks.

Instead, Correa on Monday presented himself to the Ecuadorian consulate in Belgium, which the judge on Tuesday termed a violation of her orders.

"Judge Daniella Camacho receives the prosecutor's request and orders preventive prison for ex-president Rafael C. for his alleged participation in the crime of illicit association and kidnapping," the Ecuadorean prosecutor's office said on Twitter.

"A request will be submitted to Interpol for his capture, with the aim of extraditing him."