World Cup fever envelopes streets in Sao Paulo

The World Cup fever has enveloped the streets of the Brazilian city Sao Paulo, with many coloured soccer sculptures erected to cheer for its national football team competing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Scores of rotatable football sculptures are being placed in different streets of the city. They are painted with different colours and pictures such as the portrait of Neymar, a legendary football star of the country.

Locals said the sculptures reflect people's passion for the sport.

Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the Samara Arena on Monday to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals. The fans at home said they feel so proud of the team.