There are many unconventional locations harbouring wineries around the world, such as an underwater winery, a gas station winery, a former prison winery and one of the last ones in line is the world's first rooftop winery. Rooftop Reds founder Devin Shomaker thought about the urban vineyard concept when he was studying viticulture in at Finger Lakes Community College in upstate New York in 2012. He started working on the project in Brooklyn in 2014 and opened the winery's doors to the public in Spring 2016. Click on the video above to see how he has transformed the 1400-square-metre rooftop into New York city's only vineyard.

Stay tuned for more videos about travel, culture and lifestyle around Europe on Living it.