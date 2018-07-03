Merkel averts coalition crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her interior minister have settled a row over migration that had threatened to topple her fragile governing coalition.

Horst Seehofer who said he would quit had been demanding a right to turn irregular migrants away at Bavaria's border but Merkel defended a deal reached with the EU.

"We have now reached an agreement after very intensive negotiations between the CDU and CSU. We have a clear agreement on how to prevent illegal migration in the future at the borders between Germany and Austria,"said Minister of Interior Horst Seehofer.

"We will do just that. We will build transit centres in Germany and we will deport migrants to the countries they come from with the agreement of those countries," said Chancellor Merkel

Analysts say Seehofer over played his hand with his threat to quit after Merkel was baked by both her CDU and coalition partners the CSU at a meeting on Monday when Seehofer was not there.