The European parliament plenary has been hit by a translation strike.
MEPs join interpreters in strike action
Some MEPs showed solidarity with the interpreters protest by obstructing repair work on microphones. It came as the Bulgarian leader prepared his final speech before politicians.
Commission president Juncker expressed his dismay saying that the chamber would not have behaved in the same way had the German Chancellor been present, adding "This is not normal. Full stop."
It is just one of a series of planned strikes to take place this week after dialogue broke down with the parliament's administration over working conditions.