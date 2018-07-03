Good morning, Europe. Here are the stories we were watching today:
Live: Thai boys, Wiltshire 'major incident', World Cup
Live: Thai boys, Wiltshire 'major incident', World Cup
Thai boys: Rescuers are working around the clock to rescue twelve boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand as more heavy rain could threaten their survival.
Wiltshire 'major incident': UK police have declared a major incident — two people were left in critical condition after possible exposure to an "unknown substance" in Amesbury, Wiltshire.
Poland: Demonstrations are expected to take place in Warsaw against the forced retirement of Supreme Court chief Malgorzata Gersdorf, who is being pushed out by a new legislation spearheaded by the executive.
World Cup: All the quarter-final slots have now been filled with England booking their place after breaking their 28-year curse on penalty shootouts against Colombia. The remaining teams now have until Friday to recuperate and prepare.