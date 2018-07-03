Despite Germany’s world cup exit, Joachim Low will stay on as the German national team manager, the German Football Association confirmed.
Joachim Löw to stay as Germany manager
The four-time winners came to Russia as one of the favourites. They crashed out of World Cup group stage after a shocking 2-0 defeat by South Korea
It was the first time since 1938 that a Germany side failed to get past the first round at a World Cup competition.
Expressing disappointment, the 58 year old coach admitted that "big changes" were needed.
Löw will now guide the Mannschaft to the European Championship in 2020.
Their first international match will be against against France in Munich in September.