Greenpeace crash drone into French nuclear plant to highlight security issues
A Superman drone remotely controlled by Greenpeace activists entered the no-fly zone of the nuclear plant of Bugey, Rhone valley, France.
After crossing the Rhone river, Superman piloted its way between reactors to finally crash on the wall of the spent fuel storage pool building, near the reactor n°2.
This building, particularly accessible, contains up to three time more radioactivity than the reactor itself.
The action shows how these structures are vulnerable to possible malicious external airborne attacks.