Dozens of migrants are missing in the coast off Libya. Their boat capsized about 31 kilometres from the capital Tripoli. While 41 people have been rescued, 170 are thought to still be missing in the Mediterranean Sea since Friday. So far this year, more than 1,000 people have died while sailing from Libya to Europe
Dozens missing as boat capsizes off coast of Libya
In Tripoli, the Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini discussed migration with the Libyan authorities on Monday. He met with the Libyan Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity Ahmed Miitig,
The Italian government has said it will give Libya 12 boats to support authorities in an attempt to fight what they call " human trafficking" and curb the flow of migrants into Europe.