The Spanish national football team was eliminated from the World Cup on Sunday by Russia in a penalty shoot-out.
Spanish Twitter users take World Cup defeat with humour
Spanish Twitter users take World Cup defeat with humour
But Spaniards didn't allow their loss to ruin their evening, Spanish Twitter users reacted with humour to their team's unpredicted elimination from the World Cup.
We'll check the VAR for penalties.
They tried it all. Even the Tachibana Twins Sky Hurricane. It needs more rehearsal.
We review the best stops of Spain in the world championship.
Great save from De Gea