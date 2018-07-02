Missing Thai boys, soccer coach all found alive in cave complex

Twelve boys and their soccer coach were found alive more than a week after they went missing in a flooded cave complex in Thailand, a provincial governor said Monday.

The boys and their soccer coach were located nine days after first entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, said Monday night local time.

The governor said rescue teams will send doctors and food to help them and that rescue teams still need to pump more water out of the cave and work on bringing them out.

"We found them safe. But the operation isn't over," the governor said, according to the Associated Press.

The boys, ages 11 to 16, and their coach had been stuck in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave following a soccer game and near-constant rains since then have thwarted the search for them, according to the AP. The incident most probably caused by jerry-rigged electrical lines fed into the caverns to power lights and pumps, according to the AP.

The rescue mission had been hampered late last week after at least three rescuers near the efforts of the cave complex appeared to suffer electric shocks, according to The Associated Press.

Ambulances quickly arrived and witnesses saw three men being carried to them on stretchers. Police said their injuries were minor and the men were in stable condition, the AP reported.