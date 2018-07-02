Claus-Peter Reisch, captain of rescue vessel Lifeline, was charged by Maltese courts on Monday for lacking the proper registration and license to enter Malta waters last week. He was later released on bail.
Lifeline captain charged for lack of vessel registration, released on bail
Lifeline had picked up over 200 Libyan migrants and was forced to stay at sea for six days while authorities denied the boat permission to dock. The captain had reportedly refused Italian and Libyan coastguard orders to “hand over” the migrants to Libya.
Protesters gathered outside of the courthouse with signs saying “Sea rescue is not a crime” and “Rescue ships blocked. 400 dead.” Reisch was ordered to turn in his passport to the court.
The next hearing is set for July 5.