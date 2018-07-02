A shown down over migration has thrown the German coalition government into crisis mode. The EU migrant deal has long been a thorny issue between the CDU and its Bavarian sister party the CSU.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in CSU divisions
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has long been a outspoken critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel since she opened the borders to hundreds of thousands of migrants in 2015. Given tensions within his bloc, Seehofer is under pressure to harden his stance on asylum procedures.
In line with Europe’s more hard-line politicians on the right, Seehofer wants Germany to turn back the border migrants who have no papers or who are already registered in another European country.
But whether the two politicians from Germany's historic alliance will reach an agreement in last ditch talks remains to be seen.