Exit polls in Mexico election predict huge win for leftist candidate Lopez Obrador
The unofficial "quick count" shows the former Mexico City mayor winning somewhere between 47 percent and as much as 59 percent of votes.
Both rival candidates Jose Antonio Meade and Ricardo Anaya have conceded defeat
The coalition led by Lopez Obrador's Morena, seems set to oust the two parties that have governed Mexico for nearly a century.
Mexico's election has been marred by some of the worst political violence in decades. More than 130 candidates and political workers have been killed since campaigning began in September.
Millions of ordinary Mexicans are angry at the out going government of President Enrique Peña Nieto , particularly over the sluggish economy and widespread corruption and crime.