Two of Europe's largest supermarkets are joining forces in a move to cut costs.
Carrefour and Tesco join forces
The strategy could lead to more camembert, wine and other French products being sold in Tesco stores and more British products in Carrefour. The supemarkets say the partnership will keep prices low for customers, and will exclude fresh food products,
The deal is the latest partnership within the European retail industry, and follows hot on the heels of the merger between two of the UK's biggest supermarkets: Asda and Sainsburys.