World Cup Live: Spain v Russia

Spain are set to take on hosts Russia in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup with an air of uncertainty around their performances after a mixed showing in the group stage.

Despite topping their group, the 2010 winners of the FIFA World Cup produced a mixed bag of results in Group B. A 3-3 win over Iran hardly appeased the fans after the sacking of Jean Lopetegui two days before the tournament started, before a solitary goal secured a victory over Iran. But, in the final match, the Spaniards drew 2-2 against Morocco, and were almost knocked out when their only serious competitors were Portugal.

However, Fernando Hierro’s man will be expected to defeat hosts Russia comfortably in today’s fixture. Despite comfortably beating Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Spain should possess enough quality to knock the hosts out of this year’s tournament.

Koke is expected to return to midfield and David De Gea is almost definitely going to retain his place, despite some shaky performances thus far. But fans will be hoping for a better Spain, or an underdog win may be on the cards.